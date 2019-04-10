VIDEO: Gardena gas station pump explodes, sends flames shooting into sky

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A gas station pump exploded early Tuesday in Gardena, which sent flames shooting up into the sky.Fire officials said a tow truck pulling an SUV knocked over a gas pump, leading to the explosion.Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of Crenshaw and El Segundo boulevards.Firefighters put out the exploding blaze quickly, and no injuries were reported.Police are continuing to investigate the crash.