IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KABC) --Good Samaritans went into action and put out a fire possibly intentionally set near the destructive Cranston Fire in Riverside County.
Kristin Pando and a co-worker were on their way to work when they spotted the fire in Idyllwild on Wednesday. They got out to try to put it out but Pando fell and burned her arm.
The pair then flagged down several cars and everyone kicked into action. One had a fire extinguisher and Pando kept him from falling as he sprayed the fire.
"I honestly wasn't really thinking. I grew up next to a firefighter, so it was just kind of instinct with growing up and what he told us to do," Pando said. "There was an older gentleman there. I'm younger, I'm able to, you know, I was able to do it. I didn't want him to get hurt."
She added that the spotty cellphone reception in the area prevented the group from immediately calling 911.
Brandon McGlover, 32, of Temecula is in custody, suspected of setting multiple fires in Riverside County and possibly causing the Cranston Fire, which has charred thousands of acres in the Idyllwild area.