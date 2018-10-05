An attempted burglar was recorded on surveillance video after he broke into a home in Westchester that had been tented for termite fumigation.According to timestamps on the footage, which was provided to ABC7 by the homeowners, the incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.Video from outside the home shows the bearded suspect, wearing a baseball cap and sagging pants, approaching a glass door. Moments later, he is seen inside the residence with a flashlight, opening a desk drawer and searching under a mattress in the master bedroom.The homeowners said they thought they had taken all necessary precautions - locking doors and windows, alerting local law enforcement -- while having their home fumigated.Fortunately, the residents said, nothing was stolen in the incident.