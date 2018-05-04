Police search for Peeping Tom in Riverside caught looking through young girl's window

Police are looking for a man in Riverside who was captured on surveillance footage looking through the window of a young girl. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Surveillance camera footage caught a man appearing to peek into a bedroom window of a young girl in Riverside.

The incident occurred on April 2 at approximately 10 p.m. at a residence in the 4200 block of Kingsbury Place.

"It does appear based on his movements, he knew what he was doing," said officer Ryan Railsbeck of the Riverside Police Department. "He was going to look inside a bedroom. We don't know if it was for the purposes of, maybe he was going to burglarize it later on, or if he knew there was young kid who lives there."

Police describe the peeping Tom suspect as a White male, approximately 30-years-old, about 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and sporting a distinctive handlebar-style mustache.

People with information can contact Detective Everth Bercian at 951-353-7950 or can remain anonymous by e-mailing rpdtips@riversideca.gov.
