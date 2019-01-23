A road rage incident captured on video showed a man jumping onto the hood of a car and smashing a woman's windshield in Anaheim.The incident happened in front of a Jack in the Box Tuesday afternoon, near the intersection of State College Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.Veneranda Alvarez went to pick up a friend at the fast-food restaurant. She had her 12- and 13-year-old daughters in the backseat.She said the man in the video followed her and her friend from the Walgreens parking lot and appeared to be upset about something."He didn't want to come in the car because he thought it was unsafe for my children. He had been harassing them," she said.Alvarez added that she tried to drive away, but the man continued to tailgate her and came close to ramming her vehicle."(He) kept on going behind me, trying to hit me and then I just did a U-turn and he goes and he's doing it again," she said.Then she said he pulled in front of her along a side street, blocking her vehicle. He then proceeded to exit his vehicle and jumped on her hood. He dented it and broke her windshield on the driver's side, making it undriveable.Alvarez wasn't able to get his plate number, but said he was driving a new white Jeep Grand Cherokee. She wants police to find him."Be responsible for his actions. I mean it's not good for him to be doing this stuff. I mean I want him to pay what he has to pay - the damages caused by him," she said. "I just want him to get caught as soon as possible...He was careless and he did it to me with my kids in the car. It's unsafe for him to be out there."Anaheim police are investigating the incident.