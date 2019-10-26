Video: Man testing out new tires sends truck flying into gas station

By ABC7.com staff
ORTONVILLE, Mich. (KABC) -- Shocking surveillance video from a Michigan gas station shows a speeding truck ram right through the front doors, with people standing just feet away.

Inside the store, the wreck left a complete mess. Video shows the driver, later identified as William Edmonds, 24, take a spill as he rips off his license plate.

He then walks out like nothing happened.

Hours later, police arrested him at home.

An employee says he is a regular at the gas station.

Police say he told them he just got new tires and wanted to speed around the pumps when he lost control.
