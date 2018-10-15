VIDEO: Man throws Bird scooters through window of Venice bar

Surveillance video shows a man vandalizing a Venice Beach bar with Bird scooters and police want to find him.

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Surveillance video shows a man vandalizing a Venice Beach bar with Bird scooters and police want to find him.

The man is seen picking up a scooter and breaking a window at The Brig, located in the 1500 block of Abbot Kinney Boulevard. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 3.

After some pacing, the man is seen throwing not one but two scooters right through the window.

Other security cameras captured the cyclist muttering and finger pointing.

At one point, the man is also seen banging a scooter against the wall of the business.

It's not known what prompted the man to vandalize the bar.
