A dramatic robbery at a Riverside County gas station was captured on surveillance video and has prompted a search for two suspects.The incident happened about midnight Tuesday at an AM/PM in the 27000 block of Highway 74, authorities said.The footage shows the robbers, one armed with a bat, wearing masks as they burst into the station's convenience store.Two apparent employees raise their hands in the air as the perpetrators empty a cash register. The robbers then rip another machine from the counter before fleeing on foot.Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at (800) 950-2444.