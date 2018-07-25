VIDEO: Man attacks woman over shopping cart dispute at Wisconsin Walmart, pulls out clump of her hair

EMBED </>More Videos

A man attacked a mother at a Wisconsin Walmart parking lot, even shoving her shopping cart containing her infant son in his infant carrier car seat. (New Berlin Police)

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. (KABC) --
A Wisconsin man faces criminal charges after being accused of attacking a mom as her kids watched. It allegedly started when she told him to move a shopping cart.

Cori Richardson said she asked the man to put his cart away after he left it behind her car.

That's when he threw her to the ground, punched and kicked her. He even pulled out a clump of hair from her head.

The brutal assault was captured on a surveillance camera.

Following the attack, the man is seen shoving the woman's shopping cart away - the cart contained her infant son in his infant carrier car seat. The cart and infant roll away unattended for short time until Richardson gets off the ground and runs to catch up with it.

Other customers came to help Richardson. They called 911 and even blocked in the suspect as he tried to take off. That's when the man hit one of those bystanders with his car.

"I've been a wreck. I'm not going to lie. I've teared up quite a few times just thinking about it. I'm just really grateful that my kids are okay," Richardson said.

Police arrested 60 year-old John Engebos. He is out on bond but could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attacku.s. & worldshoppingassaultwalmartsurveillance videomother attackedbabyWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Idyllwild; arson suspected
US, EU agree to resolve US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Catalina plane crash: 3 injured after small plane goes off runway
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
Group of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Show More
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Officer pins 10-year-old boy to ground during father's arrest
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold for $522M jackpot in San Jose
More News