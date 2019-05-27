VIDEO: Multiple cars destroyed in carport inferno in Highland Park

By and ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Intense video shows the moments firefighters say more than a dozen cars were found on fire in Highland Park.

The footage shows flames shooting out of the vehicles in a carport at the Arroyo Seco Village apartments around 2 a.m. Sunday.

At one point, the fire spread into the nearby four-story apartment building.

"The exterior of the apartment building became involved with fire and smoke extended into multiple floors of the building," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

Several residents reportedly grabbed hoses from the apartment to help neighbors try and put out the flames before firefighters arrived at the scene.

"We simply just woke up to popping of tires and smoke and neighbors knocking on doors," resident James Gibson said while using a hose. "We were lucky enough to move our cars 'cause it's the next stall over."

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators were on scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highland parklos angeleslos angeles countyfireapartment firecar firelos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News