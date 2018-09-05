A naked intruder was arrested after breaking into a teenage girl's room in Fontana last week, and on Wednesday police announced the suspect may have targeted more victims.Jonathan Ward, 21, is accused of breaking into a house in the 14100 block of Stanislaus Court shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 30, according to a press release from the Fontana Police Department.Fontana police said they received a call about a naked man who entered the bedroom of the caller's 13-year-old daughter and began masturbating. The victim awoke to find the suspect looming over her and she screamed. The suspect ran out of the victim's bedroom, downstairs and left the home.Officers arrived within minutes and determined the suspect was already gone. Surveillance footage from inside the home showed the suspect look directly into the camera and place his finger over his lips as if signaling to be quiet.Through department resources, Fontana police were able to identify the suspect as Ward, a Fontana resident. He was later arrested at his home in the 7000 block of Nebraska Street.While interviewing the Ward, Detectives were able to identify more potential victims who have not come forward. Police said Ward may have focused on a dance studio located in the Inland Empire, where he became "infatuated with several young girls."They said he targeted his victims by viewing their social media accounts and figuring out where they victims lived from photos posted online.He's accused of entering the backyards of the victims' homes and, on occasion, entering their homes through an unlocked door.Ward has been booked at the West Valley Detention Center. A $1,000,000 bail enhancement was issued due to a similar arrest that occurred in 2017, also in Fontana.