VIDEO: Police chase ends in crash in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild crash following a police chase was caught on camera in Santa Ana.The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Euclid Street and McFadden Avenue.Authorities say Santa Ana police officers were chasing a driver in a stolen car when the suspect plowed into a patrol car.Both the officer and the driver were transported to an area hospital in stable condition and are expected to be OK.The suspect is expected to be charged with stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun.