VIDEO: Pomona store clerk pulls gun on armed suspect

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Guns were drawn and shots were fired during a violent confrontation caught on camera at a discount store in Pomona.

The Dec. 9 incident all started when a man began throwing items at the 99 Cent Discount Store located in the 1600 block of Indian Hill Boulevard.

You can see from the surveillance video that the clerk drew a pistol and had the man at gunpoint.

That man then appears to continue to yell at the clerk. He then goes outside, runs to his car and comes back with a rifle.

Pomona police say that man fired off two shots and then took off. No one was hurt.

Police arrested 39-year-old Angel Valenzuela. They say they were able to identify him from the surveillance video.

Authorities found the firearm used in the shooting at his home.
