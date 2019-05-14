VIDEO: Surviving puppies doing well weeks after being rescued from dumpster in Coachella

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5264819" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video obtained by Eyewitness News on Monday shows the moments a man discovered seven newborn puppies abandoned in a dumpster behind a Coachella store.

COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six surviving puppies are doing well weeks being left in a sweltering dumpster in Coachella and rescued by a good Samaritan.The Riverside County Department of Animal Services released a video that includes footage recorded by the puppies' foster mother, who said they have begun eating canned dog food. She continues to provide them formula during bottle-feeding sessions.The footage shows the animals frolicking on a pink blanket.Seven puppies were tossed into a dumpster behind an auto parts store in the April 18 incident, which was captured on surveillance video. Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, was arrested days later and charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty. She was released on bail.The runt of the litter died days after the puppies were rescued.The foster volunteer "said the little one might have been on the bottom of the bag when the woman dumped the puppies into a trash bin and, possibly, just never recovered from that traumatic moment," according to a statement from Riverside County Animal Services.During the investigation, 38 other dogs were discovered at Culwell's home and seized by. Each one of those dogs has been transferred the Animal Services shelter in Jurupa Valley to the agency's rescue partners.