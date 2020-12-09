Series of violent crashes on 60 Freeway in Rowland Heights caught on camera

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild chain reaction crash was caught on camera on the 60 Freeway early Wednesday morning.A black Honda was trying to exit at Nogales Street around 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a big rig.Dash camera video captured debris flying across the freeway as vehicles attempted to swerve out of the way.The tractor trailer was able to pull over and the driver of the Honda safely made it to the right shoulder -- just before more disaster struck.Moments later, a truck and sedan slammed into the stalled Honda that was in a far left lane of the freeway.Footage from the scene shows the frontend of the truck significantly damaged -- with the front bumper hanging off.Three people were injured in the incident and taken to an area hospital.The driver of the Honda was accused of being under the influence and taken into custody.