EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shirtless man was spotted walking down the 5 Freeway during Wednesday's morning commute in East Los Angeles.As cars were passing by, the man was casually strolling along the northbound lanes of the freeway near Indiana Street - against oncoming traffic.It was not immediately known how long the man had been walking down the freeway.California Highway Patrol later stopped the man, stopping traffic momentarily before taking the man into custody.