Video shows racist rant against LA County deputy during traffic stop

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Body camera footage shows a woman unleashing a racist tirade on a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

The bodycam video of the traffic stop is now the subject of a sheriff's department investigation.

The incident happened when a sheriff's deputy pulled over a white Mercedes-Benz after deputies say they spotted the driver on her cellphone.

As the deputy approaches the vehicle, the driver has her cellphone out and is recording.

The interaction quickly turns confrontational as the driver questions the officer's motives for the stop and accuses him of trying to murder her.

The deputy eventually tells the woman that she too is being recorded since he was wearing a bodycam.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is in the midst of rolling out bodycams to all its deputies, but the deputy in the video hasn't received one and is using a personal bodycam.

Another deputy arrives on the scene to help diffuse the situation and the woman then goes hurls racist insults.



"You're always going to be a Mexican. You'll never be white, you know that, right?" the woman says in the video.

"You'll never be white, which is what you really want to be. You want to be white," she says.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he's seen the video and is defending the deputy's actions.

"This Deputy exemplifies the core values of our Department, his demeanor during this traffic stop is just an example of professionalism and patience our @LASDHQ Deputies have," he tweeted.
