Police are searching for multiple suspects captured on surveillance video ransacking a home in Burbank while the owner was away.The burglary happened May 7 at approximately 1 p.m. Video shows a woman knocking on the front door to see if anyone was home. When no one answers, she walks away and three men break in.According to the Burbank Police Department, the three men went into the backyard and broke a window to enter the home.A short time later, a silver Kia Soul backs into the driveway, and three men rush out of the house and fill the car up with stolen loot. The car drove off heading north on Sunset Canyon Drive.Among the items stolen include several guns.Police are looking into if this incident is connected with a previous burglary in Arcadia that happened last week. If you have information regarding the incident, you can contact Burbank police.