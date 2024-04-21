Video shows woman attacked by stranger while walking along Sherman Oaks street

A woman was assaulted by a stranger as she walked down a busy street in Sherman Oaks. The attack was captured on video.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was assaulted by a stranger as she walked down a street in Sherman Oaks, and she believes the same man attacked another woman the same day.

The woman is now recovering but she told Eyewitness News it will take time to heal the emotional wounds.

"I feel like a victim. I feel victimized and violated... It's just scary," she said.

One of the attacks was captured on surveillance footage. It happened Thursday afternoon in front of Dojo Sushi on Ventura Boulevard near Van Nuys Boulevard.

The footage shows the suspect walking along the street as he swung his arms and made odd gestures. The victim was walking in the opposite direction, past the man when he attacked her.

"And then all of a sudden, something slammed me in the side of my head and I obviously knew it was him...My glasses went flying into the street and I really couldn't see anything... It was very sunny out and he was standing there."

Witnesses at the restaurant tried to follow the man but he escaped. The victim filed a police report and posted the footage online - soon learning that another woman had been assaulted in the same area earlier that day.

The other victim took photos of the suspect. Both women believe they were attacked by the same man.

"It was very early in the morning. She was getting out of her car and as she got out the guy grabbed her and threw her to the floor," said Vanessa, a friend of the victim. "She hit her head. She had a lot of bruises, she was pretty hurt... And he came out of nowhere and there was no reason for him to do that."

Both victims are hoping that someone will recognize the suspect and help police track him down.

"I just don't want this to happen to anybody else."

Police have very limited information on the suspect. Investigators described him as a middle-aged white man around 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a hoodie.