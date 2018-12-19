Police in North Hollywood released video Wednesday of a masked crew of criminals terrorizing a neighborhood, and they're seeking the public's help in finding the burglars.Security video caught one suspect, who was wearing a skeleton mask, leaving a home in the area."You see two additional suspects carrying out a safe that contained firearms, jewelry and cash," said Joseph Hampton of the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division.At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, the suspects are seen leaving in a newer-model Nissan Rogue with Beverly Hills BMW paper plates.Police said they believe the same crew is behind 25 other nearby burglaries in the northern part of North Hollywood since October, sometimes hitting during the day but mostly at night."They're looking for homes that are not well lit. Almost all of these homes at night have had almost zero ambient lighting, whether it's a front porch or even lights on inside of the home, which gives them a very easy way to hide," Hampton said.In one case, the suspects don't attempt to hide as they jump a front-yard fence. Seconds later, a resident walks right by.Detectives said the burglars are in and out of the single-family houses in just minutes.Police hope the public can help identify them. In the meantime, they encourage people to take precautions."Having much better lighting, whether you have motion lights, flood lights," Hampton added.That's something Kelly Lee and her family say they plan to do in addition to their security cameras."It's good information to know because we normally turn the lights off, but we'll make sure lights are turned on if that's the case," she said.Police said the suspects have also been seen driving a white Kia sedan and a white Cadillac Escalade -- all of them newer models with paper plates.Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact the LAPD.