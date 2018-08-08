A suspected car thief is under arrest after leading authorities on a wild chase that was caught on camera in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The chase began about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and ended with a mad dash from officials.Video from the chase shows the stolen car cutting through a gas station to get away from deputies before slamming into a pickup truck.The driver of the stolen was spotted running from the car near 89th and Main streets. Deputies nearly got him hopping a barb wire fence, but he made it over and ran off.Officials cordoned off the area, and the driver was eventually arrested.Sheriff's officials said the suspect was originally wanted for a stolen vehicle. He had four passengers in the car with him, and it's unclear whether they will be taken into custody.No injuries were reported in the incident.