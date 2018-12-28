The Placentia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera using a blowtorch while attempting to break into a gas station ATM machine.Surveillance video shows the man walking toward the ATM at the 76 gas station at 480 S. Placentia Avenue on Dec. 16.In the video, he attempts to access the machine with the blowtorch and various other tools but fails.The man then drives away in a black 1996-2002 Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan.Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.