VIDEO: Placentia suspect uses blowtorch to try to break into gas station ATM

EMBED </>More Videos

The Placentia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera using a blowtorch while attempting to break into a gas station ATM machine.

By ABC7.com staff
PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Placentia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera using a blowtorch while attempting to break into a gas station ATM machine.

Surveillance video shows the man walking toward the ATM at the 76 gas station at 480 S. Placentia Avenue on Dec. 16.

In the video, he attempts to access the machine with the blowtorch and various other tools but fails.

The man then drives away in a black 1996-2002 Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted robberybizarrecaught on camerasurveillance videoPlacentiaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 killed, 3 injured in Sylmar wrong-way crash
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
Fire rips through structure south of downtown LA
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
Family of woman who went missing at LACMA in 2016 speaks out
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Study: Younger women earning more but still doing more housework
Memorial held for slain Manhattan Beach officer on 25-year anniversary
Show More
West Hollywood tree crashes onto home due to SoCal winds
NYC skies lit up with blue light after transformer explosion
Guatemalan boy who died in US custody tested positive for flu, official says
Nicaraguans flee to US as violence escalates in their country
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
More News