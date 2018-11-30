VIDEO: 'Disgruntled customer' sets items on fire with hairspray blowtorch inside store

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a woman who tried to set items in a store on fire with a hairspray blowtorch.

PHILADELPHIA --
Police say they're looking for a "disgruntled customer" who got creative with the way she torched items at a store.

The woman is seen in surveillance video using a hairspray bottle and a lighter to make a blowtorch.

She then reached through an opening in the store's front counter and burned several items.

No one was injured.

Police say they will charge her with arson when they find her.

Her exact motive isn't clear, but for now police are just referring to her as a "disgruntled customer."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firearsonarson investigationu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mandatory evacuation orders lifted for Holy Fire burn area as fears of mudflows subside
SoCal rainstorm to diminish through Friday morning
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Gardena police officer, killed in crash, to be honored at funeral service
2 chases happen back-to-back on rain-slicked Hollywood streets
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek turns into raging river of mud amid storm
365 accidents reported in 4-hour period during SoCal storm
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
Show More
LA City Council considers changing speed limits on dozens of streets
'Mary Poppins Returns' premieres at star-studded Hollywood event
Trader Joe's shooting: Family files wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
Snow blankets Mammoth, Big Bear
More News