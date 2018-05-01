A brave good Samaritan who saved a boy from drowning in a Myrtle Beach pool is speaking out.Shaun Skursky, a Pennsylvania corrections officer, was on vacation with his family when someone started screaming for help. A boy had been playing in a resort's lazy river pool when his leg became stuck in a grate.Skursky dove under water repeatedly, blowing oxygen into his mouth until paramedics arrived."I had no time to think at all. I saw two boys in the water. I heard someone screaming for help and I just jumped in the pool. I guess it's part of our DNA as first responders and corrections officers. It's what we do," Skursky said.Earlier this month, Myrtle Beach police honored Skursky with a special award. He hopes to meet the boy he saved.Rescuers say if it wasn't for his heroic actions, the child may not have survived.