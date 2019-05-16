New footage shows car losing control, being smashed by semi-truck in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking new dashcam footage shows a head-on crash in Santa Ana that left two young men critically injured.

The video shows a white Acura apparently being clipped by a truck, then losing control and slamming into a semi-truck near West McFadden Street and Riverview Market Place on Monday around 12:30 p.m.

The car landed on its roof, but a crowd of good Samaritans worked together to flip it over back onto its tires.

Two men in their 20s who were inside the Acura were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver remained hospitalized Thursday.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Santa Ana police are still investigating exactly what led up to the wreck. They say a truck struck the Acura as the driver tried to make a left turn into a store.

"We don't know if he had a green light, yellow, red. He clips the Acura who was eastbound on McFadden," said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna with Santa Ana police. This caused the Acura to flip and smash into the semi-truck. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police say other vehicles were at the intersection at the time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Ana police at 714-245-8284. The driver of the Acura remains hospitalized in critical condition.
