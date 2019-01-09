VIDEO: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Chicago, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman with a concealed carry license fatally shot a man who was trying to rob her in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

By Diane Pathieu and John Garcia
CHICAGO --
A woman fatally shot a man who was trying to rob her at a bus stop Tuesday morning in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting and attempted robbery occurred at a bus stop in the 500-block of West 103rd Street at about 6:15 a.m., police said.

The incident was captured by surveillance video. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was waiting for her bus when a 19-year-old man attempts to rob her at gunpoint.

The woman, who has a conceal carry license, was armed as well. Surveillance video shows as they struggle, she pulled out her gun and shot him in the neck.



The suspect took off running down the street and she ran in the opposite direction. Police found him and transported him to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors in the area say they are proud the victim protected herself.

"It's tragic that he did die, but the lady had to do what she had to do," said neighbor Bianca Daniel. "She's on a bus stop, probably going to work, you know, and she has to encounter that early in the morning. I'm kinda of proud that, like, that's what she did because she stuck up for herself."

Those that know the area well say it's unfortunate someone was killed, but the victim had the right to fight back.

"I'm glad that she had concealed carry and good aim, because there is so much going on in these streets," said one neighbor.

The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Laavion Goings.

The woman suffered a minor injury, but is expected to be okay. Area South detectives are investigating, though they said no charges will be filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchicago shootingattempted robbery
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Azusa shootout: 1 man killed, 1 wounded after boy is fatally shot
Sexual assault caught on video at OC bus stop; suspect sought
Suspect wounded in Redondo Beach officer-involved shooting
Girl safe after being reported missing in Irvine
Trump addresses nation on border security, shutdown
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
OC murder suspect caught after chase in San Diego County
Jury to decide if Mongols must forfeit logo
Show More
New Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco takes office
Mother of murder victim Joseph McStay testifies in trial
CA could be 1st state to discourage use of paper receipts
Experts say too much variety may be dieter's downfall
Newsom calls for boost in fight against wildfires
More News