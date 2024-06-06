Dashcam video offers fresh view of wildlife crossing project over 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Video from a driver's dashboard camera offers a new look at the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing that is under construction above the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

The footage was posted on X Wednesday by Beth Pratt, the California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation.

"Don't Stop Believing! That's always been my theme song for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing!" Pratt wrote in the video's caption, referring to the popular 1981 song by Journey. "We did it! I get emotional everytime I drive UNDER this bridge knowing what it will mean for wildlife."

After weeks of overnight lane closures, the project reached a construction milestone last month when its final girder was installed.

Installation of the girders began on April 15, starting on the southbound side of the freeway. At the beginning of May, the work shifted to the northbound side.

The wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills is one step closer to completion after crews placed the final girder this week.

Construction on the wildlife crossing began in 2022, and it is expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.