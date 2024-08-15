Aaron Donald makes appearance at Rams' practice

Future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald made an appearance at the Rams' joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A familiar face visited the Los Angeles Rams at practice on Wednesday.

It was a welcome sight as Rams great Aaron Donald visited the team during its joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year announced his retirement in March after 10 seasons with the Rams.

Donald was seen at practice checking in on his former teammates.

"I'm hoping that like the 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin music would hit and he would come out with his jersey and he said, 'I'm back,'" offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said jokingly. "You're just happy to see him. The guys, all of them, not just the D-line are."

Also at camp, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left practice after experiencing hamstring tightness, a team official told reporters. Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett shared reps in Stafford's absence.

A source told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry that the team is not concerned about Stafford's hamstring issue and does not expect it to linger.

ESPN contributed to this report.