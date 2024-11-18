Morongo Band of Mission Indians giving away 15,000 free turkeys for Thanksgiving

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Morongo Band of Mission Indians is helping families celebrate Thanksgiving by giving away 15,000 free turkeys.

Volunteers on Monday were packing up boxes and loading pallets to distribute them to 120 charities throughout the Inland Empire.

The donations to pre-selected non-profit groups are part of the tribe's 38th Annual Thanksgiving Outreach Program. Since its launch, the tribe has provided more than 4.1 million holiday meals to those in need.

"As a tribe, we know that working together as a group creates opportunities. To that end, the surrounding community and other charitable organizations ... We know that helping them helps us. Helps the whole entire community. So it's a tribal characteristic that we have built on," said Charles Martin, Chairman of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.

Watch the video in the media player above for more.

