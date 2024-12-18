Santa Claus, firefighters distribute Spark of Love toys to children in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Christmas came early this year at the Olive Meadow Community Room in San Bernardino, where holiday spirit filled the air.

Toys collected through the annual Spark of Love toy drive lined the room, ready to bring joy to children and families invited in to choose a special gift to take home.

"It is great to give back not only to the kids but to the families," said DJ Muda, who kept the festive energy alive with music and entertainment. Many families "don't get the opportunity to get these -- free food, toys and things like that. So, it's just awesome that we can bring the joy to the city."

Thirteen-year-old Josiah Rolond was among the recipients.

ABC7's Spark of Love, in partnership with Amazon, Children's Fund, and the Hope Through Housing Foundation, hosted the holiday-filled event in collaboration with the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

"We cover about 60 different communities," said fire Capt. Jason McLaughlin. "San Bernardino is just one of the communities that we cover. So, we try and give back to community throughout our organization."

The event also brought relief and gratitude to parents like Tyresha White, who was thankful for the support her family received.

"It makes me feel relief," she said, "you know, because it makes me feel like my even though I do the best I can, there's people in my community helping me and got my back and help me pick up the slack."