Disneyland begins its 70th anniversary celebration in an uplifting way

SAN FRANCISCO -- On July 17, 1955, Disneyland opened its gates for the first time. Since that historic day, visitors from all around the world have enjoyed seven decades of happiness.

"This legacy and this history started with Walt Disney in 1955 when he decided to buy 160 acres of orange groves that turned into this beautiful park and eventually became the resort. So now, we have two parks, three hotels, the Downtown Disney District and there's so much to see. And we're excited for the new experiences that our guests are going to get to experience," said Disneyland Ambassador Raul Aquino Rojas.

To start the 70th anniversary celebration, Disneyland sent San Francisco the biggest invitation ever - a 75-foot-tall hot air balloon.

"We're spreading a little bit of magic here in San Francisco," Rojas said. "We have the 'Celebrate Happiness' balloon, and we've been taking this balloon all over the country to different states, different cities."

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy were on location to be part of this memorable event.

"People are always so quiet and just in awe, speechless of seeing the balloon up in the air. Just a great way to spread that magic and joy to everyone," Rojas said.

Disneyland has planned the biggest party yet with plenty of special experiences.

"Decorations all down Main Street are just a sight to behold. We have 70 new food items and it's so great, for me. My personal favorites are going to be all the desserts," Rojas said.

And then, there's the incredible entertainment.

"We have the return of 'Paint the Night' parade. We have the 'Wonderous Journeys' that tells 100 years of storytelling from the Walt Disney Company," Rojas said. "In Disney California Adventure Park, we have the return of 'Better Together,' a Pixar Pal Celebration; a parade with all your favorite Disney Pixar characters."

"We have a brand-new 'World of Color' show, 'World of Color: Happiness'. It is all about what does happy mean to you. And it's hosted by Joy and her friends from 'Inside Out'," said Disneyland Senior Manager of Events Megan Roth. "So really a great journey and story told through fountains and lights, and of course, music."

Disneyland's 70th Celebration is set to be the most unforgettable birthday party ever.

"Walt Disney created this park where all families can come together and spend time together, whether you're an adult, a grandparent, or if you're just a child, be kids again," Rojas said.

The Disneyland Celebration runs through summer 2026.

For more information about the celebration, visit Disneyland's website.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.