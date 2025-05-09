50K 'Ultra-Marathon Relay' from Altadena to Palisades aims to support fire victims

The Silver Lake Track Club is hosting the "Altadena to the Palisades: An Ultra-Marathon Relay" to support Eaton and Palisades fire victims.

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four months ago, two of the deadliest wildfires to ever hit our state broke out in L.A. County.

Lives were lost and entire communities we're leveled in the Eaton and Palisades fires. And it wasn't just homes. Local businesses were also greatly impacted by the fires.

This weekend, you can help them on their road to recovery.

The Silver Lake Track Club is hosting the "Altadena to the Palisades: Ultra-Marathon Relay" on Saturday. It's a 50K event to raise funds for those impacted by the fires.

There will be five checkpoints, 6 miles or so apart, and each one is located at a local business affected by the wildfires.

All money raised will go toward rebuilding in the impacted communities.

