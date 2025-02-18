Is the drama really Carolina's fault on 'The Bachelor?'

This week on "Playing the Field," we talk about Grant's top 10 women as he travels with them to Madrid, Spain!

This week on "Playing the Field," we talk about Grant's top 10 women as he travels with them to Madrid, Spain!

This week on "Playing the Field," we talk about Grant's top 10 women as he travels with them to Madrid, Spain!

This week on "Playing the Field," we talk about Grant's top 10 women as he travels with them to Madrid, Spain!

This week on "Playing the Field," we talk about Grant's top 10 women as he travels with them to Madrid, Spain! Carolina continues to dominate his attention, but is it her fault? Jen and Gina think it is, but Ryan gives her the benefit of the doubt. We also get host Jesse Palmer's hot take on it!

After two 1-on-1 dates and one fun group date, Grant narrows the field to seven. We talk about Grant's decisions and if he's headed toward disaster or everlasting love!

Follow us now and never miss an episode!

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

