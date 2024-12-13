Big Rivers Waterpark transforms into glowing holiday destination

NEW CANEY, Texas -- What is a popular summer playground is now a glowing holiday destination.

At Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures, guests can take a hayride through millions of dazzling lights or jump on the world's largest Christmas-themed obstacle course.

"It's a bounce house! It's over a quarter-acre. It's a lot of fun," CEO Monty Galland said. "It's not just for kids either, I've been in there."

Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures is located at 23101 TX-242 in New Caney, Texas.