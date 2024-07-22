Los Angeles based Calic Bagels rival traditional New York City bagels

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Founded by visionary entrepreneurs with a passion for both culinary arts and cultural exploration, Calic Bagel challenges the conventional notion of what a bagel can be. Drawing inspiration from diverse culinary and baking , as well as the traditions and eclectic spirit of Los Angeles, the shop set out to create a unique bagel experience that would resonate with the citys diverse and discerning palate.

"We did a lot of years and years of research of what Asian baking technique is, and what is traditional Jewish and New York style baking techiques," said Alex Sohn, Calic Bagel co-founder and CEO of ALMG Hospitality. "We want to make fundamentally different bagels to make the everyday bagel experience more fun."

The Koreatown based shop is centrally located in a densely populated, and ethnically diverse neighborhood. "I think this is a perfect place where we think about, and develop what LA style things are," said Sohn.

Among the most popular are the signature Garlic Butter and Cream Cheese Bagel, and the Habanero and Garlic Cream Cheese Bagel.

For more information, go to: https://www.almghospitality.com/calicbagel

Calic Bagel

2748 W 8th St #107

Los Angeles, CA 90005