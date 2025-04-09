How Brooklyn can you get? Egg cream christens Cyclone as Coney Island rolls into summer 2025

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- Luna Park, home to Coney Island's famous Cyclone roller coaster, drew a loyal, enthusiastic crowd to its annual opening ceremonies.

Coney Island's self-proclaimed monarch, King Henry, emceed the raucous celebration that included a drum line, dancers, cheerleaders and soda jerks slinging egg creams.

"Luna Park at Coney Island is the largest and most iconic amusement park in New York City," boasts the king. A line of Cyclone faithfuls hoping to snag a spot on the season's inaugural ride at high noon began forming before 4:00 a.m.

Riding the roller coaster has become a lifelong tradition for David Dubin.

"I love this roller coaster so much. It has meaning in my heart and in my childhood. I grew up when it was owned by other owners/"



The experience lived up to the hype for first-timer Sarah Diaz.

"It was awesome! I want to ride again, right now," she exclaimed. She added: "As a roller coaster lover, it was a dream."

It's a Coney Island tradition to christen the first Cyclone ride of the season with one of New York's indigenous egg creams. Chris White from The Seltzer Boys whipped them up for the crowd. He explains how the drink is "older than the Cyclone. It's been around for over a hundred years," and has become a favorite tonic for locals.

Brooklyn resident Deshon Jackson jumped at the opportunity to enjoy his first egg cream. He describes the drink as "chocolate milk with a little bit of sparkle. It's great."

Jackson was excited to get in line just in time to, "ride in the back for the first round of the season."

