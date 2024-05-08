Tennessee Costco fanatic celebrates 27th birthday with surprise party in store

You might not think a wholesale retail store would be a great place for a surprise party, but one Tennessee family thought otherwise.

Clint Blevins is a Costco fanatic, so his wife gathered all his friends and family to go there for his 27th birthday.

Here's the genius part: they all pretended to be at the store shopping, so Blevins kept running into his family and friends, thinking it was one coincidence after another.

He finally figured out what was going on when he ran into his "Mamaw" because he says Mamaw never shops at Costco.