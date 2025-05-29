Philly college students perform out-of-this-world choreography in 'Drexel Dragon Jedi'

College students at Drexel University are bringing action movie scenes to their campus!

Philadelphia, Pa -- These college students are running a club that's out of this world.

The "Drexel Dragon Jedi" choreograph their own movie-like fight scenes.

"We do stage combat performances and make really cool lightsaber battles based on a variety of different stories. Most of the time we just have them at Drexel but open to community members all for free," said participant Lillian Fenzil.

After intense practice, they bring performances to the streets of their campus for all to enjoy.

"I would say my favorite part about being in this club is getting to be active with friends...It was a great way to make friends as a freshman, and it was a great way to stay involved and get some leadership experience," said Fenzil.