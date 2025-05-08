A look back at the day Francis was elected pope

Here's a look back at how crowds at St. Peter's Square celebrated on the day Pope Francis was elected as the 266th pope.

As the world waits for a new pope to be elected, all eyes will be looking for white smoke to billow out of the Sistine Chapel chimney.

Cardinals participating in the conclave will return to the Sistine Chapel for the first full day of the conclave on Thursday morning. They will continue to vote until white smoke appears, meaning a pope has been selected.

In March 2013, ABC7's David Ono was reporting from St. Peter's Square in Vatican City when Pope Francis was elected as the 266th pope.

It was a rainy day, but the square immediately filled with thousands of spectators after white smoke poured out of the chimney.

Watch the video above for a look back at the day Pope Francis was elected pope.