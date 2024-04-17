Harmony Games in Orange County held to involve kids with disabilities in sports

Kids with and without disabilities came together to play some basketball, hockey and cornhole among other games and activities at a park in Cypress.

CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- Encouraging sportsmanship, inclusion and teamwork is especially important for kids with disabilities.

Two organizations teamed up to make that happen for a day, holding the Harmony Games in Cypress.

The event at Cedar Glen Park was a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Anaheim-Cypress and Special Olympics Southern California.

"Our goal is that all youth feel emotionally and physically safe, regardless of any abilities," said Erika Gary, interim CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Greater Anaheim-Cypress.

The club was one of two in Southern California to receive a $15,000 grant from the Boys & Girls Club of America. The money is meant to support the collaboration and help the club learn about inclusive practices.

The hope is to have more inclusive events like this and create sports teams that include kids with and without disabilities playing as teammates.