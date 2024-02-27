Hollywood vigil honors nonbinary teen who died after school fight: 'Nex really is one of many'

HOLLYWOOD -- A special vigil was held in Hollywood Sunday to honor Nex Benedict, a nonbinary 16-year-old who died one day after a physical altercation with several other students at their Oklahoma school.

Police have said that Nex's death was not a result of physical trauma from the physical altercation. While the family awaits the full results of the autopsy and toxicology reports for more insight into the circumstances surrounding their death, vigils and memorials have been held all across the country.

Supporters gathered for a service at West Hollywood United Church of Christ.

Nex's death has struck a chord nationwide with various groups and allies who are demanding answers.

"It really has been affecting us in the trans community. It's pretty heavily weighed on us, and we wanted to gather to be together to mourn together to honor Nex's life," said Ryan Cassata, the event's co-organizer.

