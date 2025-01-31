Walk through history at the Holocaust Garden of Hope

The memorial honors the past while planting the seeds for a brighter future.

KINGWOOD, Texas -- Located along the shores of Lake Houston sits the Holocaust Garden of Hope. A place where the past is honored while looking forward to a more compassionate future.

"It's very important that we get involved in making sure, not that just people know these stories. It's bigger than that; it's that people understand what led entire communities to really participate in such an atrocity." Volunteer Basya Benshushan said.

The memorial garden is a project by the Holocaust Remembrance Association. It features three installations, with plans to build five more. There are artworks and sculptures illustrating the different experiences before and during the Holocaust. Rozalie Jerome is the founder of the garden.

"The purpose of this exhibit is to desensitize hearts to the issues of the holocaust," Jerome said.

They hope that visitors to the garden will learn lessons from the Holocaust to ensure such atrocities never happen again.

The Holocaust Garden of Hope is free to visit and is located at 1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy in Kingwood.