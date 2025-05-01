Richmond non-profit transforming lives through horses

RICHMOND, Texas -- A therapeutic center in Richmond is changing lives, by helping riders connect with horses.

Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship helps children and adults with physical, cognitive, social and emotional needs to realize their individual potential.

"Riding the horse provides 3,000 to 6,000 steps in one session, depending on the length of the ride," said Heather Sedillo, Executive Director of Reining Strength. "You're getting 3,000 to 6,000 inputs into the body, so were talking about core strength, were working on balance. For individuals with autism or sensory integration challenges, it really helps to give them that input to the body that's very organizing."

All lessons are taught by instructors certified through the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, International (PATH Intl.).

"All of our instructor staff, they have special training, not only to teach horsemanship skills, but to be knowledgeable of different abilities and disabilities so that they can then adapt their lessons to meet those individuals needs," said Sedillo.

Tabitha Fleak has been bringing her daughter Madison to lessons at Reining Strength for the past eight years. Madison survived a stroke as a baby, but lost function on one side of her body.

"When I see Maddie on the horse, it's just instant emotion for me, because she's accomplishing goals and it makes her feel incredible," said Fleak. "She can do everything that her doctors said she maybe wouldn't be able to do as a stroke victim, and she's doing them. We owe that to Reining Strength, for keeping her strong, not just physically, but emotionally."

Zayda Torres said she's also seen incredible changes in her young son, who has autism.

"He has started saying a few words now," said Torres. "He was non-verbal before we started. He's started saying the colors now. There's more signing that he's doing. We definitely like it. We see improvements."

Reining Strength has one primary annual fundraiser each year, a Kentucky Derby themed-party known as Derby Day. The event on Saturday, May 3, will include a live showing of the 151st Kentucky Derby Race, and includes a seated dinner, ladies hat and men's boot contests, live and silent auctions, and much more.

For more information on Derby Day and Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship, visit reiningstrength.org.