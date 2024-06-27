Meet the Houston Pride Band

The Houston Pride Band has a rich history going back 45 years! See how the band is sharing its message of love and music with the community. 🏳️‍🌈

HOUSTON, Texas -- For more than four decades, the Houston Pride Band has been serving the community through concerts, parades and performances. The band unites LGBTQ+ and allied musicians through a shared love of music and provides an inclusive and fun social experience.

"The Houston Pride Band was actually founded back in 1978. We're in our 45th concert season this year," said Houston Pride Band President Jason Svatek. "At that time, it was hard to do things in a group, so it was kind of done more in secret. But over the years they became very visible marching in the Montrose Pride Parade, which became the Houston Pride Parade, and slowly grew in audience and grew in numbers."

In addition to marching in the Houston Pride Parade annually, the band performs four concerts each year. Members have also performed at notable events including presidential inauguration parades, the Gay Games, Houston Astros games, and conferences throughout the world.

"One of the great messages about the Houston Pride Band is that music is the same for everyone, no matter what your background is, no matter your age, your race, your sexual orientation," said Svatek. "That's one of our missions, to bring that message of love and music to our audiences and show that it doesn't matter who's making the music, music can still be enjoyed by all."

Members love the band for its fun sense of community. A few have even been with the band for over 30 years.

"My experience with the band has been nothing but amazing," said band member Eduardo Arredondo. "I get to play alongside very talented individuals and just play music and perform for the audience, which I really enjoy doing. I never thought I would be ever welcomed by people that I didn't even know, and in such a short period of time, I feel that I have gotten closer with them, more than ever."

"What I enjoy most about this group of people is they do become my family," said band member Jen Rodriguez. "We rehearse on Wednesday nights and even though I'm tired from a long day at work, once I get here, just getting to play music and play music with your friends, it's very uplifting."

The Houston Pride Band is open to musicians of all skill levels, sexual orientations and gender identities/expressions. For more information, visit houstonprideband.org.