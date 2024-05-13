ABC7's Irene Cruz takes us to her grandma's kitchen for a look at traditional Filipino cooking

ABC7's Irene Cruz takes us to her grandma's kitchen as we learn how traditional Filipino lumpias are made.

ABC7's Irene Cruz takes us to her grandma's kitchen as we learn how traditional Filipino lumpias are made.

ABC7's Irene Cruz takes us to her grandma's kitchen as we learn how traditional Filipino lumpias are made.

ABC7's Irene Cruz takes us to her grandma's kitchen as we learn how traditional Filipino lumpias are made.

We are celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in one of the best ways we know how -- with food!

About once a month, my family gets together to play Bingo because it's my grandma's favorite game, and we make a lot of traditional Filipino food, including lumpia, so I wanted to take you along with me.

My grandma is 87 and a big WWE wrestling fan. We call Nanay, which is actually a Tagalog word that means mother. It just sort of stuck with the grandkids.

My grandma first immigrated with her five kids from the Philippines to Guam in 1979 and then to the U.S. in 1987. Now, she has seven grandchildren, all of us proud of our Filipino American culture.

Watch the video above for Irene's full report.