Lady Clay Shooters hitting the mark

Beyond the range: Women are finding camaraderie and confidence through recreational shooting.

Beyond the range: Women are finding camaraderie and confidence through recreational shooting.

Beyond the range: Women are finding camaraderie and confidence through recreational shooting.

Beyond the range: Women are finding camaraderie and confidence through recreational shooting.

KATY, Texas -- A group of women are building camaraderie through recreational shooting. They call themselves The Lady Clay Shooters.

The non-profit group was launched in 2012 and has grown into a supportive community where women learn the sport, share skills, and inspire one another.

The Lady Clay Shooters also participate in and host shooting sporting events to support local charities, including Be An Angel, which works to improve the quality of life for children with multiple disabilities

Lady Clay Shooters invites anyone to join, no matter your skill level. Memberships are free. For more information, visit their website.