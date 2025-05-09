Fonco Studios offers the tools, talent and space to bring big Hollywood ideas to life

LOS ANGELES -- Got a big idea but dont know where to start? At Fonco Studios, they turn a vision into Hollywood reality with expert costume, prop, and set design.

Located in the Cypress Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, Fonco is a one-stop creative hub, offering everything from concept development and costume design to prop making and set building.

Need a green screen? A mock cockpit? A podcast recording space or voice-over booth? Fonco has it covered.

Their motto says it all: "Fonco Studios specializes in creating the unusual and unbelievable."

They offer full-scale production support or help with filling creative gaps, all within their 16,000-square-foot facility built to accommodate every need. The studio includes a production hub, art department, set and prop fabrication rooms, model and creature shops, special effects makeup rooms, a combat training school, sound booths, a green screen stage, and more.

Founder Fon Davis knows a thing or two about bringing big ideas to life. He helped create the iconic snowy hilltop in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and has led his team to work on major productions like "The Mandalorian" and several Marvel Studios projects.

Miniatures are one of the studios specialties, including a detailed Kate Bishop apartment built for a Marvel holiday feature.

"Sometimes a client will come in with an idea, and then we take it up five or six more notches," said costume designer Lauren St. Laurent.

https://foncostudios.com/

Fonco Studios

1308 N San Fernando Rd.

Los Angeles, CA 90065