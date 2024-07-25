Matthew Stafford reports to Rams' camp after contract adjustment

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Rams kicked off their first day of training camp Wednesday with Matthew Stafford leading the way after he agreed to an adjusted contract.

The team looked excited and refreshed during practice at Loyola Marymount.

Stafford declined to go into detail about the new deal, but said he's "happy to be out here playing football."

The two sides came to an agreement Tuesday. When asked whether there was a moment he thought he might not be on the field Wednesday because the contract dispute was not settled, Stafford said he doesn't "even think about that kind of stuff."

ESPN contributed to this report.