Metropolis: New restaurant at WTC is a 'love letter' to NYC

"I feel very fortunate and privileged to have this opportunity. It's very personal to me," chef Marcus Samuelsson said. "After 9/11 to have a culture centerpiece here is absolutely amazing."

"I feel very fortunate and privileged to have this opportunity. It's very personal to me," chef Marcus Samuelsson said. "After 9/11 to have a culture centerpiece here is absolutely amazing."

"I feel very fortunate and privileged to have this opportunity. It's very personal to me," chef Marcus Samuelsson said. "After 9/11 to have a culture centerpiece here is absolutely amazing."

"I feel very fortunate and privileged to have this opportunity. It's very personal to me," chef Marcus Samuelsson said. "After 9/11 to have a culture centerpiece here is absolutely amazing."

LOWER MANHATTAN -- Famed Chef Marcus Samuelsson gave us an inside look at his newest restaurant " Metropolis " at the PAC NYC Center.

Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot got the chance to cook some of the recipes alongside Chef Samuelsson.

"I'm so excited to finally get the chance to cook with you, what are we making?" she asked.

"We're going to make one of Chef Ed's signature dishes here at Metropolis which is this incredible Hamachi, it's a fish taco. I can guarantee you, it is a fish taco you haven't had before," Samuelsson said.

I can guarantee you, it is a fish taco you haven't had before. Marcus Samuelsson, Chef

He says that their tortilla for the Hamachi is more like a crepe. They also add cilantro.

"We have that crunchy slaw, you need a little bit of vinaigrette and you need the best of fish," Samuelsson said. "And Hamachi, sushi quality like this, is just some of the best piece of fish you could possibly eat."

"That flavor is just like pow, though. If that's how I'm starting my meal, I can only imagine what else you've got going on here," Allicot said.

Chef Samuelsson said they have drink pairings as well.

"This one is really fun, we wanted to play off of some winter citrus," said Alexis Belton, General Manager and Beverage Director at "Metropolis." "A yuzu and kumquat winter citrus sour with Japanese whiskey and egg white. We're going to do a little seasoning over top which is made with a little bit of freeze-dried yuzu and Earl Grey tea."

So how did "Metropolis" come to be at PAC NYC?

"I feel very fortunate and privileged to have this opportunity. It's very personal to me," Samuelsson said. "After 9/11 to have a culture centerpiece here is absolutely amazing."

I feel very fortunate and privileged to have this opportunity. It's very personal to me. Marcus Samuelsson, Chef

The chef was at the World Trade Center's restaurant "Windows of the World" a week before the attacks.

"This is more than a passion project because this is also, it's important for New York City. It is important for us to be able to heal around a meal," he said.

It is important for us to be able to heal around a meal. Marcus Samuelsson, Chef

"The menu also is like you said, a love letter to New York City," Allicot said.

"The menu we look at traditional cooking that both Chef Ed and I are rooted in that has French technique. But much more open and diverse the way New York City is open and diverse," Samuelsson said. "Chef Ed lets us know every day that he's from Queens."

He just happened to be wearing a Queens shirt on the day of this visit.

"I got to represent. This is our veg platter focused on our farms and Union Square market, a good way to start the meal," Executive Chef Ed Tinoco said.

"We want it to be fresh, seasonal forward, and that for us everyone has a great seafood tower, but now we can treat vegetables in the same way, what a fun way to begin and start eating," Samuelsson said.

There's something for brunch lovers, too.

"This is our brunch vibes, we just love this fun menu, this is a cinnamon roll with truffle glaze and ham, Iberico ham," he said. "Have some chicken and biscuits, super comfort food. This is our avocado toast, something for everyone."

"When someone comes here and they come here for you and for what this means, what are you hoping they experience and feel when they leave?" Allicot asked.

"A sense of joy," Samuelsson said. "If you had a great time in the dining room, come through again, tell your friends. Or maybe you come here for a play, that's a greatness with a place like this, it gives you options in terms of culture. So deliciousness, joy, and a sense of purpose."

Metropolis and Hav & Mar are bookable on OpenTable.