TSA's mission: Lost, found and (hopefully) reunited

NEWARK, New Jersey -- The TSA at Newark Liberty International Airport gave us a tour of its Lost and Found department, which aims to reunite travelers with their lost items.

Keys, passports, glasses, hats, scarves, belts, phones, and even driver's licenses were all left behind.

There were also sentimental items like stuffed animals, wrapped gifts, jewelry, medical equipment, and even cash left at checkpoints.

Don't forget, you don't have to take your jewelry or watch off going thru TSA.

"These are items that you don't need to remove - another Apple Watch we could open an Apple Store," said TSA agent Ofelia Guerra.

The TSA said full roller bags and backpacks were also abandoned or forgotten.

So what happens with all of this stuff?

Every day a TSA officer goes to the checkpoints in each terminal to pick up the items and bring them to an off-site location where TSA's Lost and Found Office staff catalog and store the items.

They hope that their system will help reunite more travelers with their lost items.

New Hermes sneakers, a $45,000 Rolex, iPhones, laptops and luggage are some of the items that only stay in the lost and found for 30 days.

The phone number and form are easy to find online.

A third of the stuff has already been claimed, but it has just not been picked up.

After a month, everything gets donated or thrown away.

Think you left something at EWR? Here's the form and the phone number is 908-787-0667.